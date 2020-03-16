Madison police investigating suspicious car fire

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for information on a suspicious car fire.

Officers said it happened Monday morning at Westbrook Circle.

A Chrysler Pacifica was parked on the street and had flames shooting from it.

An area resident put the fire out with a garden hose.

Police said a home surveillance video shows a couple of people running from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

