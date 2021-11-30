Madison Police investigating shots fired near Freeport Road

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired near Freeport Road Tuesday.

Officers responded after a Fitchburg Police officer reportedly heard shots from the area of Verona and Raymond roads just after 12:15 a.m.

Police found three shell casings near the road.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

