Madison police investigating shots fired incident on city’s west side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Officers are investigating after several shots were fired on the city’s west side, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Westbrook Lane and Westbrook Circle around 12:45 a.m. Friday. This is area is off Raymond Road.

Someone called 911 after hearing two shots, the release said. Officers said they heard three more shots while investigating the initial call.

No one was hurt, the release said. Police were unable to find any damage.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

