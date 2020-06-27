Madison police investigating shots fired incident on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they found two bullets inside a home early Saturday morning.

According to a incident report, police were dispatched to a residential home in the 3700 block of Hanover Street after it was struck by gunfire.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered two bullets that entered the home. Officers also found five shell casing outside the home as well.

Law enforcement officials said police are reviewing video evidence of a vehicle that was seen driving past with a passenger shooting out the rear driver side window.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is still ongoing, the report said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com

