Two injured in Verona Road shooting, police say

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Verona Road.

Multiple injuries were reported at the scene. Madison Police officials tell News 3 Now that two people were injured.

Police said shots were fired in the parking lot of a nearby Home Depot.

One person was shot, and the extent of the two peoples’ injuries is unknown.

Officials said the people involved in the shooting may have known each other.

It is unclear if this was a targeted incident. Police said multiple witnesses saw the shots fired and are cooperating with investigators.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information is available.

