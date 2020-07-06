Madison police investigating shooting on East Washington Avenue

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a report of a shooting on East Washington Avenue on Sunday night.

According to an incident report, police responded to the intersection of East Washington Avenue at First Street around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned from passerby that the occupants of a red sedan were seen shooting at an occupied light colored sedan.

Officials said both cars left the scene before officers arrived.

Police found two shell casings in the road, and said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The red sedan was later found by officers unoccupied near Troy Drive at Northport. Police said there were no injuries or damage to property reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments