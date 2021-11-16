Madison Police investigating robbery at north side cash store

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after a cash store was robbed Monday morning.

Police say the store, located in the 1100 block of N. Sherman Avenue, was robbed just after 10 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two men reportedly entered the store demanding money. At least one man reportedly had a gun.

Police say the suspects stole cash from the store.

The suspects have not been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.