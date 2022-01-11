Madison Police investigating robbery at gas station near Warner Park

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a gas station Monday night.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station in the 3100 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect approached the store’s counter, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then allegedly took the money and ran away. The employee was uninjured.

A K9 unit was used to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

No further information has been released.

