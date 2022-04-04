Madison police investigating reports of gunshots near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway at around 4:45 a.m.

No shell casings or other evidence of gunfire was found, but officers did reportedly see a vehicle speed away from the area.

