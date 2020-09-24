Madison police investigating potential shots fired incident on city’s south side

Madison police are investigating a potential shots fired incident in a residential part of the city's south side.

In a release, the department said several people called at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday night for what they thought was gunfire. When police got to Geronimo Circle and Artesian Lane just off of Rimrock Road, they didn’t find any property damage. No injuries have been reported.

