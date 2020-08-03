Madison police investigating possible shooting on city’s north side

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a possible shooting on the city’s north side Sunday night.

Police said a caller reported hearing 10 gunshots on Wheeler Road near Black Hawk Middle School at 9:55 p.m. When officers searched the area, they found a single shell casing.

No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged.

