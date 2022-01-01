Madison Police investigating multiple shots fired incidents across city

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating three separate shots fired incidents that occurred across the city early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of Westbrook Lane just after 12:10 a.m. Multiple casings were found but no injuries or property damage was reported.

After a second report of gunfire, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings in the 4300 block of Devolis Parkway just after 12:30 a.m. No injuries or property damage was reported.

A third report of gunfire was called in at 12:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.

Upon arrival, officers heard shots and approached the source of the gunfire on foot. A 39-year-old suspect then allegedly dropped the rifle he was holding and ran away after seeing the officers.

After a brief chase, the suspect was caught and arrested. He faces tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and resisting an officer.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No injuries or property damage was reported as a result of the shooting.

