Madison police investigating residential burglary

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a residential burglary Saturday night in 1900 block of Sheridan Street.

According to the incident report, police responded to the residential burglary at 10: 45 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, one of the residents said that someone came into their home and stole items inside.

Law enforcement officials said there is not any suspect information at this time.

