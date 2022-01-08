Madison Police investigating Friday night shooting on Swanton Road

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Swanton Road Friday night.

Police were sent to the 200 block of Swanton Road just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.

No further information on the victim or suspect(s) has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

