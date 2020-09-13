Madison police investigating death of 54-year-old man found dead in Reindahl Park

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Police respond to Reindahl Park where officers recovered a body Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a 54-year-old man’s death after they recovered the man’s body Sunday morning in Reindahl Park.

Madison Police Department officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the 1800 block of Portage Road on the bike path for a report of a man down.

Officials said the man had suffered head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the man’s death due to the nature of his injuries.

An initial investigation and statements from witnesses revealed that multiple parties were involved, but they did not say how many. Police did say the incident was not random and the parties involved knew each other.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

