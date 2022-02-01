Madison police investigating child’s death on city’s west side

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a child’s death on the city’s west side, according to department officials.

Police and medical crews initially responded around 7:45 p.m. Monday night to an apartment building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane for a report of an injured child.

Authorities said the child ultimately died. Police did not immediately provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries or death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week, according to an incident report.

The department’s investigation is ongoing.

