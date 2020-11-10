Madison police investigating attempted robbery at east side gas station

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A man who attempted to rob a gas station on Madison’s east side left empty handed, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were dispatched to the Shell station at 4821 Annamark Dr. around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The would-be robber kept his hand underneath his shirt as if he had a weapon and demanded a Shell employee open the register, the release said.

The Shell employee backed away from the register and put his hands on top of his head, police said.

The would-be robber ran away as police were called.

