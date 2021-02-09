Madison police investigating attempted homicide after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital Monday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were initially dispatched to a shots fired report in the 3000 block of Webb Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. While they were investigating, the 35-year-old shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

Authorities said they recovered shell casings in the area.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit has made contact with the victim and is actively investigating the shooting.

No suspects had been taken into custody as of late Monday night.

