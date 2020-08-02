Madison police investigating armed robbery at McDonald’s

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a McDonald’s Sunday morning.

According to a incident report, the robbery happened the McDonald’s on 2901 Dryden Drive at 2:13 a.m. Police said two employees were held at knife point by a suspect who demanded money from the safe. The suspect punched one employee several times and made the victims lay on the ground before leaving with an unknown amount of money, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said a K9 was used to search for the suspect and video evidence was collected from the restaurant.

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.



