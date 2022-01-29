Police: Suspect armed himself, arrested after standoff following hit and run

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man following an alleged hit and run Saturday.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said two vehicles were involved in the accident at around 9 a.m.

Madison Fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene. A person was extracted from their vehicle and hospitalized. Police said that they are in critical but stable condition

FIRST WARN #TRAFFIC: Still some blockage if you’re turning right from Stoughton Rd. onto Milwaukee St. Two vehicles with apparent damage at the scene as of 10:30 a.m. @WISCTV_News3 https://t.co/1FciH30HcK pic.twitter.com/kHDy7UzaFS — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) January 29, 2022

According to police, the suspect, a 28-year-old man, ran away from the scene to a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road. He was reportedly seen arming himself with a golf club and a knife and allegedly made threats to police.

After a standoff, police said the suspect exited the home and turned himself in.

No further information was released.

