Person stabbed to death on Madison’s west side

MADISON. Wis, — One person is dead after being stabbed to death on Madison’s west side Thursday night.

Madison police said they responded to a call at 9 p.m. at the 3000 block of Dorchester Way for a stabbing. When they got there, they found two people with injuries and the suspect.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, and is expected to recover. The other died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was taken into custody. The three people involved in the incident know each other. Madison police said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Officers were not at the scene as of 2 a.m. Friday.

