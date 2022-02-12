Madison police investigating after shots fired in apparent road rage incident

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a car was reportedly shot on Park Street Friday night.

Officials said the victim and his female passenger were involved in a road rage incident on the Beltline just before 8:30 p.m.

Both the victim and suspect exited onto Park Street and exchanged words while stopped at the intersection of Park Street and Badger Road. The suspect allegedly threw an orange soda into the victim’s vehicle.

Both vehicles continued north on Park. At one point, the suspect was reportedly traveling behind the victim. Police said the victim made a U-turn in order to get behind the suspect’s vehicle and see the license plate number. As the victim was passing the suspect, he reportedly heard three “pops.”

Officers found that the car was shot three times — twice in the windshield and once in the front, driver’s side quarter panel. No injuries were reported.

Officers also found three bullet casings in the road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, wearing a white shirt.

