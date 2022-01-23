Madison Police investigating after shooting on Thompson Drive

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are investigating a shooting that they say occurred Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 1000 block of South Thompson Drive just before 9 p.m.

A person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

