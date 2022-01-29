Madison police investigating after driver was allegedly shot at

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a driver said he was shot at on Hammersley Road.

The driver reportedly told police that he went to Hammersley Road to “meet up” with a woman just before 2 a.m. Saturday. When the woman arrived, she exited her vehicle from the passenger’s side.

Police said a second person, a man, then exited the vehicle from the driver’s side and asked the victim for a cigarette and a light. The victim said he didn’t smoke, at which point the man allegedly grabbed the victim’s watch.

According to police, the male suspect pulled out a gun and the victim drove away. The male suspect allegedly shot into the car through the driver’s side window, hitting the front passenger door. The victim was uninjured.

