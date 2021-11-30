Madison police investigating after burglary on east side

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
Madison police squad car
MADISON, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – Police are investigating a reported burglary that took place Monday night on the city’s east side.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive around 10:50 p.m.

According to an incident report, a man reported that several items, including a laptop, were stolen from his vehicle that was parked in the garage.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

