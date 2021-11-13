Madison police investigating 3 early morning burglaries, attempted burglaries on city’s west side

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating three early morning burglaries and attempted burglaries that happened Thursday on the city’s west side.

The incidents happened at businesses in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, 900 block of South Gammon Road and 6600 block of Odana Road. Police said the burglars damaged property in all three crimes to get inside and take items.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

