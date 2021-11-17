Madison police investigating homicide on city’s east side

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a homicide on the east side, the 10th so far this year in the city.

MPD says officers were called to a home on Home Avenue on the city’s east side at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

The man later died at the hospital.

Police say the department’s Violent Crime Unit has identified and located one person of interest, but they are asking for any witnesses to contact them with any additional information.

Authorities believe this was a targeted shooting and there does not appear to be a continued danger to the public. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

