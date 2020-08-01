Madison police investigates shots fired on city’s south side

Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened on the city’s south side Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were investigating a different shooting around 12:52 a.m., when they were notified about a separate shooting in the 800 block of Stewart St.

No call were made regarding this incident, however investigators located 25 casings of various calibers with multiple vehicles being damage, the report said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

