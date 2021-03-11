Madison police investigate ‘targeted act of gun violence’ at Shell gas station

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Shell gas station Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Shell on 950 South Park St. at around 8:15 a.m. According to an incident report, a person in a recently stolen car shot multiple rounds at another vehicle that was at the gas pumps.

Officials said no one was hurt, but one of the bullets hit a window near the gas station’s front entrance.

The two cars sped from the area after the shooting. Police later found the car that was shot at as well as its occupants.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act of gun violence” and those who were involved knew each other.

Madison police are continuing to investigate with the help from the department’s Violent Crime Unit.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

