Madison police investigate ‘targeted act of gun violence’ at Shell gas station

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Shell gas station Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Shell on 950 South Park St. at around 8:15 a.m. According to an incident report, a person in a recently stolen car shot multiple rounds at another vehicle that was at the gas pumps.

The Shell Station at 950 S Park Street in Madison is taped off following a shots fired incident earlier this morning, @madisonpolice say. No one was hurt. Working to get more details from the department. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/hZ4FYwX3io — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 11, 2021

Officials said no one was hurt, but one of the bullets hit a window near the gas station’s front entrance.

The two cars sped from the area after the shooting. Police later found the car that was shot at as well as its occupants.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act of gun violence” and those who were involved knew each other.

Madison police are continuing to investigate with the help from the department’s Violent Crime Unit.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.