Madison police investigate shots fired in Atwood neighborhood overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a possible shots fired incident in the Atwood neighborhood on the city’s east side overnight.

Police say they were called to the area of S. Fair Oaks Avenue and Atwood Avenue at about 3:46 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported hearing a single gun shot, before hearing two or three more as a car drove away.

Officers say they weren’t able to find shell casings or other evidence of the gun shots in that area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Earlier this month, interim police chief Vic Wahl spoke on what he called an “alarming trend” in increased gun violence across Madison.

