Madison police investigate shots fired, apparent chase near gas station

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots near a gas station just off Verona Road.

Police say the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Monday night. Multiple callers reported hearing between 5 and 6 gunshots, as well as glass breaking while a car drove away, near the BP gas station on the Verona Frontage Road.

After an initial investigation, police say it looks like the incident may have started at the gas station with vehicles speeding off through grass and mud onto Britta Drive, where the bike path meets the road.

Officers found four 9mm casings near the scene, and vehicle debris was also found, but no other property damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit an anonymous tip to P3Tips.com.

