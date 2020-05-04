Madison police investigate shooting outside BP gas station

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that happened outside a BP gas station Monday afternoon.

According to the incident report, witnesses heard several gunshots coming from someone who was in a blue minivan with one other person at the BP on 4501 Verona Road. The report said the gunman appeared to be shooting at a man who was running away.

Officials said they found one shell casing at the scene. The report said at least one of the bullets hit the gas station, but no injuries were reported.

Police said officers and detectives are on the call for any updates to the incident.

