Madison police investigate shooting at Garner Park; at least 3 shot

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to a shooting at Garner Park on Tuesday night.

Police said officials received a call at 9:07 p.m. regarding a shots fired incident at the park. A large gathering of several hundred people had been taking place in honor of homicide victim Maurice Bowman, officials said.

According to the incident report, at least three have been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials said one person has also been detained.

Police have found evidence of the shooting, including a firearm and several shell casings. MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has also responded to interview witnesses and victims.

News 3 Now has a crew at the scene as officials continue their investigation.