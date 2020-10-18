Madison police investigate shell casings on city’s south side

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported shooting on Saturday night.

According to an incident report, officers found seven shell casings in the area of Taft Street and Buick Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police said there was no reported property damage or victims. Witnesses told police they saw either a dark grey or light blue sedan driving off from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.



