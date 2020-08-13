Madison police investigate reports of shots fired on north side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — People reported hearing three gunshots early Thursday morning on Madison’s north side, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway around 2 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw a group of young men running from an apartment building, getting into a couple of vehicles and driving away.

Responding officers did not find any injured people or property damage, the release said.

