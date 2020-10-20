Madison police investigate report of road rage incident involving handgun

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a report of a man who showed a handgun to another driver after a road rage incident Monday night.

Officials said the incident started on the Beltline near Stoughton Road just after 7:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman told police the suspect drove aggressively and followed her as she neared the Whitney Way exit, according to the incident report.

The victim said the man displayed a handgun as she left the highway, though the suspect kept driving westbound on the Beltline.

The woman told police the suspect was a Black man with a bald head who was driving a white “newer” Chevrolet Malibu. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

