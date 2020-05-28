Madison police investigate multiple shots fired on city’s west side

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of multiple gun shots being fired near the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County location on the city’s west side overnight.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Gene Parks Place after getting the call at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday and found shell casings in the street.

Nobody was injured, and no property damage was reported.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

