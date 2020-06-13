Madison police investigate man, woman found walking outside with long guns on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating two armed individuals near Balsam Road and Leland Drive Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department, received a call at 12:00 p.m. about reports of two armed people in security uniforms walking a dog.

Once police arrived to the scene, they made contact with the man and woman who were carrying long guns and wearing police-style duty belts, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said the individuals provided identification showing they work for a Milwaukee-based security firm. Police said they are not police officers and was not working for the security firm during the time of this incident.

According to the report, the individuals reside in the area where they were walking and have fully cooperated with police.

This investigation is still ongoing.



