Two people taken to hospital after verbal altercation ends in box cutter stabbing

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a fight Monday that ended with two people getting hurt with a box cutter.

Officers were called to Moorland Road on the city’s south side at about 2:45 p.m. Monday. According to police, a verbal dispute between three people turned physical, with one of the people involved pulling out a box cutter and injuring the two other people.

All three people were found by police and the person who hurt the other two with the box cutter was arrested without incident.

Police have not released the name of the person, but say the person tentatively faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

The two people hurt by the box cutter were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

