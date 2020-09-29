Madison police investigate armed robbery at west side convenience store

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re investigating an armed robbery at a west side convenience store on Monday night.

Officers were called to the BP Stop-N-Go on Schroeder Road just before 9 p.m. Monday. Employees there say two men came into the store and showed a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money. Both men ran away after getting an unknown amount of cash.

Police say they have video evidence from the store, but anyone else with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

