Madison police help put together Thanksgiving meals

by Site Contributor

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers helped provide more than 100 families with food needed to prepare a Thanksgiving day meal on Monday.

Those officers and Metcalfe’s employees shopped for turkeys and other holiday favorites before dropping off bags of groceries to families in need throughout the city.

“I think it’s really important to help those families in need. We’re officers who help people no matter what situation they’re in, so not even when there’s a crisis dealing with other things in life, but also there’s the crisis to feed their family and make them feel like the holiday season is something that they should be able to celebrate no matter what position they’re in in life,” said Madison police officer Paige Martin.

This was the second year the department has teamed up with Metcalfe’s to help everybody out.

