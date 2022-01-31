Madison police help 94-year-old woman found with no shoes or jacket

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police helped a woman Monday who was found wandering without shoes or a jacket.

Police said the 94-year-old was dressed in slippers and a short-sleeved shirt, and was unsure of her location.

She was found in the 300 block of Paterson Street at around 7:20 a.m. One of the responding officers recognized the woman and helped her home.

Police connected the woman with a local agency specializing in health and safety services for seniors and adults in Dane County.

