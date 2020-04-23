Madison police have probable cause to arrest man who allegedly crawled through ceiling, stole from tobacco shop

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have developed probable cause to arrest a man who allegedly climbed through ceiling tiles at a strip mall and stole cigarettes and cash from a tobacco shop earlier this month.

According to the incident report, the burglary happened April 12 at the Tobacco Deals shop on 2809 East Washington Avenue.

The report said the police department’s Burglary Crimes Unit used surveillance images to locate a suspect. Officials said they had probable cause to arrest Dwayne L. Cooper, 54, on a tentative charge of burglary.

Police said bulletins were circulated to ask officers to be on the lookout for Cooper, as he had no permanent address and his whereabouts were unknown at the time.

On Thursday morning, officials responded to a theft at the Hy-Vee on 3801 East Washington Avenue.

The report said Cooper was the suspect, and he was later taken to jail for the Tobacco Deals burglary.

