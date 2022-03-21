Madison police give details on stolen vehicle crash that blocked Beltline

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police officials gave more details Monday after a crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle that blocked the Beltline Friday.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie. Officers tracked the vehicle as it drove on the Beltline until it crashed near Monona Drive.

Six male suspects, all between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, allegedly fled the scene. Initially, police said seven people were involved. Five suspects were arrested quickly, while the sixth reportedly jumped off a bridge over the Yahara River.

The suspect had to be rescued from the marsh. The incident disrupted traffic in both directions Friday, causing mile-long delays.

All six suspects were taken to either the Juvenile Reception Center or Dane County jail, and face charges including operating a motor vehicle without consent, obstructing and resisting.

