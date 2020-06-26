Madison police, fire responding to fire at an unoccupied building

Madison police and fire are responding to an active fire in the Town of Burke

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON. Wis — Madison police and fire are responding to an active fire in the Town of Burke.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the fire started at around 12:15 a.m. Friday on Tranquility Trail.

The Madison Fire Department said the building is unoccupied.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or what the extent of the damage is. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

