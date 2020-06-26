Madison police, fire responding to fire at an unoccupied building
MADISON. Wis — Madison police and fire are responding to an active fire in the Town of Burke.
According to Dane County Dispatch, the fire started at around 12:15 a.m. Friday on Tranquility Trail.
The Madison Fire Department said the building is unoccupied.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries or what the extent of the damage is. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you as we learn more.
