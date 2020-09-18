Crews investigate crash with significant injuries on Mineral Point Road

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison authorities are investigating a crash Thursday night at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

According to a Madison police incident report, the crash happened just after 7 p.m.

Officials responded to a two-car crash with significant injuries. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.