Madison police find spent shell casings after reports of shots fired on south side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered more than a dozen spent shell casings while investigating reports of shots fired on the city’s south side.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Coho St. around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a report by the Madison Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speed away from the scene after the shooting. Officers found 13 spent 9mm shell casings in the area, the release said.

People told police a disturbance took place before the shooting. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Two men were taken into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

