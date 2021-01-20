Madison police find shell casings, vehicle with bullet holes following shots fired report on east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to a shots fired report on Woodridge Court shortly after 2 p.m., according to MPD spokesperson Tyler Grigg.

Police said a vehicle was found at the scene with bullet holes, and multiple shell casings were also recovered. No injuries have been reported.

The department was unable to provide further details, as an investigation is ongoing. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

