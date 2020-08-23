Madison police find shell casings in road following shots fired report

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple people reported hearing gunshots on Madison’s south side early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Olin Ave. and Gilson St. around 4 a.m. This is near Goodman Pool.

Officers recovered four shell casings, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.