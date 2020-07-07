Madison police find shell casings, bullet following shots fired report on Fourth of July
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found several shell casings on Madison’s east side Saturday night.
The incident report said police were sent to the 5300 block of Milwaukee Street shortly before 7 p.m. in response to a weapons violation.
A woman told police she heard two cars going eastbound and were driving “superfast” near her home. The resident said she later heard a series of “tings” that sounded like bullets striking a surface and ducked to avoid getting hit.
Other witnesses said there was at least one person in a red Chevrolet who was firing a weapon at a sedan with heavily tinted windows. After searching the area, police found shell casings spread throughout the roadway as well as a single bullet.
