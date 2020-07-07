Madison police find shell casings, bullet following shots fired report on Fourth of July

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found several shell casings on Madison’s east side Saturday night.

The incident report said police were sent to the 5300 block of Milwaukee Street shortly before 7 p.m. in response to a weapons violation.

A woman told police she heard two cars going eastbound and were driving “superfast” near her home. The resident said she later heard a series of “tings” that sounded like bullets striking a surface and ducked to avoid getting hit.

Other witnesses said there was at least one person in a red Chevrolet who was firing a weapon at a sedan with heavily tinted windows. After searching the area, police found shell casings spread throughout the roadway as well as a single bullet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.